MAULDIN, S.C. (WSPA) – A Mauldin Middle School teacher was arrested last Wednesday for providing contraband to a student.

According to the Mauldin Police Department, Michael Charles Wolfe II was arrested and charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Wolfe II was booked into the Greenville County Detention Center and given a $15,000 bond.

Wolfe II is on currently on administrative leave, according to the Greenville County Schools.