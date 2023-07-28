UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A middle school teacher allegedly sent inappropriate messages to a student in Union County, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

Daniel Yarborough Shelton, III, 58, worked at Sims Middle School. He was arrested for contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

According to the school’s resource officer, Shelton also made inappropriate comments toward students.

The school resource officer first notified the sheriff’s office of these actions in February. On Thursday, Shelton was arrested.

Shelton was placed on administrative leave by the district when allegations arose, according to Union County Schools. Shelton is no longer employed by the district.