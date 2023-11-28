GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate teacher was arrested on child sex charges on November 22.

According to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office, 50-year-old Shane Allen McMichael was arrested on charges connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor.

Officials said investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) which led them to McMichael.

Investigators said McMichael distributed and possessed files of child sexual abuse material.

McMichael is charged with sexual exploitation of a minor in the second degree and two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor in the third degree.

Greenville County Schools confirmed McMichael is a teacher at Lakeview Middle School.

Officials released the following statement: