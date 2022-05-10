DUNCAN, SC (WSPA) – A teacher assistant at an Upstate school is accused of soliciting a student and sending pornographic material to them.

According to the Duncan Police Department, 36-year-old Ryan Rashod Davis was arrested Tuesday and charged with Solicitation of a Minor and Dissemination of Pornographic Material.

Police said the incidents happened during this school year and involved a 15-year-old student.

Investigators said school administrators with Spartanburg District Five recently became aware of the incidents and immediately notified the Duncan Police Department.

The Spartanburg District Five said Davis was a teacher assistant at D.R. Hill Middle School.

In a statement, the district said Davis was fired during the course of the investigation.

“Spartanburg District Five considers the safety of our students as the district’s highest priority, and the district is cooperating fully with law enforcement,” the district said in a statement.