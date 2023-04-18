SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate teacher was fired for handing out “inappropriate and unapproved content” to her high school students on Friday.

According to Spartanburg School District 6, the teacher taught 10th grade at Dorman High School.

School officials spoke with the teacher to discuss the allegations. She told the administration that it was her personal choice to distribute an unapproved article and facilitate a classroom discussion.

Following the conversation, she was placed on administrative leave until the investigation was completed.

After the investigation, the school district said the teacher was terminated.