Upstate teacher helping gather supplies to help tornado-damaged school

LAURENS CO., SC (WSPA) – A Laurens County teacher is asking the community for help after a Kershaw County school was severely damaged in a tornado.

Laurens County School District 55 Teacher of the Year Savannah Campbell and several other teachers of the year from around the state are helping collect supplies for teachers at North Central High School.

North Central High School was hit by a tornado on January 11. Due to the damage, the school will most likely not be in use for the rest of the school year.

Donations can be dropped off at the Laurens County School District 55 offices or at the front desk of any school in the district.

Full list of supplied needed:

Immediate Needs for Arts Program

1.5-2 inch binders

12 &24 inch rulers

18×24 inch watercolor paper

acrylic paint

paintbrushes

paint palettes

paper cutter

pens- cutting mats pens

Sharpies- fine tip black

Sharpies- ultra-fine tip black

watercolor palettes

watercolor pencils

white glue

Xacto knives

Immediate Needs for Science Program

Periodic Tables for Wall

Immediate Needs for 40 Teachers