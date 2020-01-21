Upstate teacher helping gather supplies to help tornado-damaged school

LAURENS CO., SC (WSPA) – A Laurens County teacher is asking the community for help after a Kershaw County school was severely damaged in a tornado.
Laurens County School District 55 Teacher of the Year Savannah Campbell and several other teachers of the year from around the state are helping collect supplies for teachers at North Central High School.
North Central High School was hit by a tornado on January 11. Due to the damage, the school will most likely not be in use for the rest of the school year.
Donations can be dropped off at the Laurens County School District 55 offices or at the front desk of any school in the district.
Full list of supplied needed:
Immediate Needs for Arts Program
- 1.5-2 inch binders
- 12 &24 inch rulers
- 18×24 inch watercolor paper
- acrylic paint
- paintbrushes
- paint palettes
- paper cutter
- pens- cutting mats pens
- Sharpies- fine tip black
- Sharpies- ultra-fine tip black
- watercolor palettes
- watercolor pencils
- white glue
- Xacto knives
Immediate Needs for Science Program
- Periodic Tables for Wall
Immediate Needs for 40 Teachers
- 3- Hole Punchers
- 3-Ring Binders (mostly 1″ Binders)
- Air Fresheners
- Chalk
- Clorox Wipes
- Crayons
- Dry Erasers
- Expo Markers- Black
- Expo Markers- Colored
- File Folders
- Glue Sticks
- Hand Sanitizer
- Highlighters
- Letter Envelopes
- Manila Envelopes
- Paper- chart paper
- Paper- construction paper
- Paper- copier paper
- Paper- loose-leaf notebook
- Pencil Sharpers
- Pencils
- Pencils- colored
- Pens- black and blue
- Pens- colored markers
- Pens- Red pens
- post-it notes
- Posterboard/ notes
- Powerstrips (Surge Protectors)
- Scissors
- Sharpies- black
- Sharpies- colored
- Sheet Protectors
- Spiral notebooks
- Stapler
- Tape- Clear Tape
- Tape Dispenser
- Tissues