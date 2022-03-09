GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Legacy Early College’s Deion Jamison was surprised by the state superintendent of education Wednesday with news that he has been selected as one of five finalists for the South Carolina Teacher of the Year award.

“His work as an educator has been recognized nationally, and in his classroom he focuses on equipping his students with important lifelong skills.” said Superintendent Molly Spearman

The English language arts teacher is a recipient of the Early Career Educator of Color Leadership award for the National Council of Teachers of English and Teach for America. He also was honored with the Sue Lehmann Excellence in Teacher Leadership award.

“It’s no surprise that he has been selected as a finalist for one of the state’s highest awards for educators. His commitment to student-centric teaching emphasizes the importance of developing the whole child, and he is steadily transforming young lives in the process.” said Superintendent of the S.C. Public Charter School District Chris Neely.

Jamison was rewarded $10,000 and will go on to the next stage of competition which involves an interview with a team of expert judges.

The winner will be announced at the South Carolina Teacher of the Year Gala on May 4 in Columbia, S.C.