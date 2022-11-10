OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – AN Oconee County teen was arrested Thursday morning in relation to an ongoing property crimes investigation.

According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, John Ehren Hattenstein, 18, was arrested on the campus of Walhallah High School and was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center.

Based on evidence gathered during a property crimes investigation, Hattenstien stole multiple guns, cash, silver bars, coins and jewelry from a residence in West Union, the sheriff’s office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, Hattenstein also broke into a safe in the victim’s house.

Hattenstein was not charged with burglary due to having previous residency at the house since it belonged to a family member.

Hattenstein received a $90,000 bond and was released from jail on Thursday after posting bail.

