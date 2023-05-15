OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said that a teenager was arrested after an armed robbery that took place over the weekend.

Deputies said that they responded to a convenience store on S. Highway 11 in regard to reports of an armed robbery on Saturday evening.

According to evidence that was obtained during the investigation, the suspect and a juvenile female got out of a Chevrolet Trailblazer after parking in the parking lot of the store. Deputies said that the suspect and the female then went into the store, where they both went to their respective bathrooms.



After leaving the bathrooms, the female left the store. The suspect, however, approached a clerk at the cash registers and demanded money while patting his chest area, suggesting that he had a gun. After taking cash, a pack of cigarettes, and a lighter, The suspect got back in the vehicle and drove away from the scene.

Deputies said that they received a tip on the Crimestoppers of Oconee County Facebook Page led them to identify the suspect as Caedin Coker, 18, of Walhalla.

Coker was arrested at a gas station by the Auburn Police Department in Auburn, Alabama. Coker was charged with one count of armed robbery and was transported to a medical facility for evaluation.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation. The arrest warrant has been

entered into the National Crimes Information Center database and a hold request has been sent to the Auburn Police Department by the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.