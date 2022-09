CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – A teen was found shot in a church parking lot on Monday evening in Clemson.

According to the Clemson Police Department, a 19-year-old was shot in the parking lot of Golden View Baptist Church.

Shot multiple times, the teen was given lifesaving aid and taken to the hospital for further medical treatment.

Investigators ask anyone with information to contact Detective Tyler Owens at (864) 623-2001.

Anonymous information can be submitted via the department’s website.