ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – After their success with “Shakespeare in the Park,” the Market Theatre Company decided to expand and will now be presenting “Into the Woods.”

In the new performance, audience members will hear the stories of Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood and other Into the Woods tales.

Shows will be held at Carolina Wren Park.

The shows are free and open to the public.

For more information on days and times of shows, click here