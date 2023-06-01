DUNCAN, S.C. (WSPA) – The town of Duncan is trying to make your commute safer by improving a dangerous intersection.

Construction on Exit 63, off Interstate 85, has been in the works since last summer. Town officials said they are creating a diverging diamond interchange to help make the traffic flow easier and safer.

Currently, there is a lot of traffic, which town leaders said contributes to a higher number of accidents.

“With that extra traffic comes extra wrecks, unfortunately. Our police and our fire, they’re here often, sometimes more than once a day,” said Cameron Fant, Duncan town administrator.

Drivers who use this road said it’s not an easy drive.

“It’s really dangerous, it’s been dangerous for a while. There’s a lot of wrecks happening, just the other day I saw one,” said driver, Johnny Christopher-Graham.

“It’s a little busy, a little hectic. I’m actually dreading leaving QT and turning left out of here,” said Nikolas Defeo.

So, leaders came up with a plan. A diverging diamond is a separated crossing where the street traffic crosses to the other side of the roadway between freeway ramps.

“This is designed to always have a lane of traffic moving. Keep traffic moving and keep it moving in a safer way of travel,” said Fant.

Fant, said the diverging diamond interchange will be the second in the state.

He said there will no longer be left-hand turns in front of oncoming traffic.

“When you go over the bridge, you’re actually going to go over to the opposing lane of traffic and come back onto the normal lane, on the other side of the bridge,” he said.

Fant said the South Carolina Department of Transportation picked this location for the $22 million project because of the number of crashes.

“This intersection, unfortunately, hit the wrong radar for the amount of accidents that happen,” said Fant.

Drivers 7NEWS spoke with said the plan will help them feel safer behind the wheel.

“I’m glad they have a plan at least now,” said Defeo.

“It’s about time, I think that’s a good decision to change it, make it more secure for the people who use it,” said Christopher-Graham.

Fant said they are trying to improve the traffic flow from Spartangreen Boulevard to Mcaulay Road.

“They’re going to make all the transitions and all the incoming roads easier to come onto to 290 and then the entrance and exit ramps are going to be upgraded, as well,” he said.

He warns people to be mindful of ongoing construction.

“Just to be extra vigilant, maybe slow down a little bit,” said Fant.

The construction is planned to last two years, with Fant stating the hopes for the project’s completion being the summer of 2024.

During the construction process, he said the intersection will only be blocked one time, towards the end. There will be detours in place and drivers will be given a warning, in advance.