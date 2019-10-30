Alternative trick-or-treating options in the Upstate for inclement weather

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – Don’t let the trickle of rain impact your trick-or-treating. For those who want to avoid a soaked costume, there are other indoor options.

Some of those options include nursing homes and assisted living facilities. And if anyone’s ready for Halloween, it’s those at Brookview Healthcare in Gaffney.

“I just like everything about it,” one of the residents, Louise Duncan, said about Halloween.

“It’s one of my favorite holidays,” resident Betty Parker added. “Then, Christmas would be next.”

While some folks are worried the Halloween forecast could hinder kids’ trick-or-treating time, folks at Brookview said they will not let it rain on their spooky parade. They’re getting their costumes together and are ready to greet your little ones with candy.

The Brookview residents told 7 News their favorite part is seeing how happy the children are.

“I worked in school for 25 years, with kindergarten and 4-year-olds. I loved them and I still do,” Parker said. “I’d love to see them all dressed up.”

“I can’t do much, with the shape I’m in, but when we have the kids over, we just watch them and it’s so joyful,” another resident, Ann Price, said. “They run and play, and smile and laugh, and I do it with them, because I love them.”

Some grocery stores will have trick-or-treating options. Publix, for example, plans to have candy stations at each department in their store. They will be handing out treats from 4 -7 p.m. on Thursday.

Local churches, like West End Baptist Church in Gaffney, are also offering indoor trick-or-treating events. They plan to host their event inside the church’s gym from 6 -8 p.m. on Thursday.

Because of the weather, some neighborhoods in our area are even switching their celebration of Halloween to a different day, such as Friday or Saturday.