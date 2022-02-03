Upstate university creates center to help student veterans

CENTRAL, S.C. (WSPA) – The Warriors C.A.R.E Center at Southern Wesleyan University was created to meet the needs of veterans on campus.

Tina Barnes enlisted in the United States Navy right after 9/11. She served for two years.

“Being able to come to and have a quiet space is very valuable to my education, ” Barnes said.

Now a student at SWU, she said this space allows her to connect to and with other veterans.

“To have a center like this, it reinforces that my sacrifice, my time in the United States Navy is being respected,” Barnes said.

Coordinator of the Warriors C.A.R.E Center, Donna Pittman said, “the veteran population has been neglected for so long for so many years. It just seems to me that they fall through the cracks and we want them to know they’re appreciated and respected.”

The center was provided to the school through a grant.

It opened just this past week and staff said it’s already been enjoyed a ton by veterans and active military students.

“We want to see student veterans get the resources they need. We want them to have a space that’s their own, a place where they can feel safe,” Pittman said,

The Warriors C.A.R.E program doesn’t just serve military affiliates at the school, they’re planning to have a resource event for veterans across the Upstate in March.