GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An investigation is underway following a report of sexual assault on Furman University’s campus.

The Furman University Police Department sent a “timely warning” notice Thursday night after receiving a report of a sexual assault occurring in campus housing.

According to the notice, the victim reported that the suspect is known to them and physical force, drugs and alcohol may have been used to facilitate the assault.

Furman University released the following statement:

“Furman University has offered resources to assist the individual involved in this incident and is addressing the allegations and taking actions to maintain the safety and security of the campus community.”

Officials said the notice was sent in compliance with the “Timely Warning” provisions of the federal Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Crime Statistics Act of 1998.