(WSPA) – More than 70 years after he left to go fight in a foreign land, an Upstate veteran will be brought back home this week.

On Friday, the remains of Private First Class Albert A Gosnell, of Greenville, will land at Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport. Gosnell was killed while fighting in the Korean War in the 1950’s.

A member of Heavy Mortar Company, 19th Infantry Regiment, 24th Infantry Division in the area of Taejon, South Korea in 1950, Gosnell was reported missing in action after his unit was forced to retreat on July 16, 1950.

Due to heavy fighting, his body could not be recovered at the time and he was presumed dead in 1953.

The U.S. Army was able to recover remains from the area after regaining control of Taejon in the fall of 1950.

At the time Gosnell’s remains were declared unidentifiable and he was later buried at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu with other Korean War Unknowns.

In 2019, Gosnell’s remains were disinterred and sent to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency laboratory for analysis.

Scientists were able to identify Gosnell through various means, including mitochondrial DNA, chest radiograph comparisons, and dental and anthropological analysis.

When he finally does return home, Gosnell will be given to the care of The Cremation Society of South Carolina-Westville Funerals, who will keep his remains until he is ready to be buried in Anderson later this month.

On Sunday, a memorial service to honor Gosnell’s service and death will be held at The Cremation Society’s chapel at 6010 White Horse Road. That service will include full military rites and honors for Gosnell.

The memorial service begins at 2 p.m. and the public is invited to attend.

On Friday, Sept. 29, one week after he is returned home, a graveside service for Gosnell, as well as his younger brother, will be held at at the M.J. “Dolly” Cooper Veterans Cemetery in Anderson.