Upstate Veteran’s home in need of more direct care staff

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A home for our nation’s heroes is in need of more nurses and CNAs.

The Palmetto Patriots Home, located in Gaffney, has a mission to help serve veterans, but they need a little bit more help in doing that.

The home said they’re in huge need of direct caregivers, so they can help serve more veterans and open more homes within their community.

“We just love this place. We love Palmetto Patriots. Everybody here loves this place,” said Charles Davis.

Charles Davis served in the Navy for eight years and moved to Palmetto Patriots in April.

“Finally, people in America, people in the state of South Carolina know that veterans do exist and that veterans need a place like this,” he said.

He told 7NEWS it is his home away from home.

“The CNAs and Nurses are the backbone to what we do today,” said Davis.

The former sailor said the staff helps them all the time.

“They have a set schedule of what medications we take, if you need anything else, all you do is punch a call button and within 10 minutes, you are helped,” he said.

They need more help in assisting their veterans.

“There’s a huge demand for nurses, in particular, RNs, LPNs, and CNAs here. I don’t know that we can hire enough,” said Greg McNeill.

Greg McNeill is the administrator of Palmetto Patriots Home. He said this start-up has 51 veterans and can take up to 104.

“This is a way to continue to serve, the veterans here are just a great group of people,” he said.

Their staff has all hands on deck providing skilled nursing care.

“It could be somebody that maybe had a stroke and then don’t have the mobility that they had before,” said McNeill. “Maybe it’s somebody that needs help with their ADLs, activities of daily living.”

To become a resident, McNeill said you have to have lived in South Carolina for over a year along with other basic requirements.

“You had to be honorably discharged from active-duty service and then you need to meet the level of care for skilled nursing care,” he said.

McNeill said the cost is about $2,000 a month for 24-hour, skilled nursing care. If a veteran is at least 70% service-connected disabled, then the cost of care is free.

They’re looking to hire 30 to 50 more direct care staff. So, they never have to turn a man or woman of service away.

“Well, certainly that would be a concern, we haven’t gotten there yet,” said McNeill. “I would like to open things faster than what we are.”

With four of their eight homes open, they hope to continue to open more doors for our nation’s heroes.

McNeill said they’re on track with opening their fifth home in the beginning of April.

If you have a loved one who is a veteran and fits the criteria, want to apply to become a part of their staff, or want to learn more, click here.

You can also call (864) 649-2000 or contact one of the people listed below.: