Upstate veterans “wrapped” in Quilts of Valor

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Three Upstate veterans were honored for their service in a special ceremony in Cleveland Park Tuesday night.

The Spartanburg chapter of the Quilts of Valor Foundation presented and wrapped the veterans in handmade quilts made by local volunteers.

Quilts of Valor was started in 2003 by a Blue Star Mom and since then thousands of quilters across the country have created quilts to cover warriors from all wars.

One of the veterans, Army Lt. Col. (Ret.) John Ceasar Phillips, spoke with 7 News about this expression of gratitude and comfort.

“Oh, it’s wonderful. It was a total surprise. In fact, tonight was a surprise. We thought it was Thursday and they showed up at a quarter til six and I hadn’t eaten yet,” said Phillips.

It’s a good thing the event organizers fed the veterans and their families at the ceremony!

Organizers said South Carolina has led the nation with presenting the most quilts to veterans over the last several years.