GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Vietnam War veterans of the Upstate received a welcome home celebration Tuesday night in Greenville.

According to the Greenville County Veteran Affairs, the veterans who fought in the war were never welcomed home. Therefore the organization held a celebration for hundreds of local veterans who fought in Vietnam nearly half a century ago.

At the celebration, veterans, their families and friends enjoyed a complimentary dinner and entertainment while celebrating their homecoming at the Runway Cafe.

Ron Hall, Vietnam war veteran, spoke with 7NEWS about his service.

When I was over there, I wasn’t afraid or whatever, but let me tell you something, there were sometimes where I thought I would wet my pants because I didn’t know if I was going to survive or not. And I’ll tell you, it’s only through the grace of God that I survived. Ron Hall, Vietnam War Veteran

Greenville County Veteran Affairs said they will host another event next year to help make up for the delay in years past.