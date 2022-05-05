ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate volunteer fire captain was arrested for embezzlement and forgery Wednesday afternoon.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Divison said Allen Marshall Jr., 29, of Donalds, was charged with embezzlement and Forgery.

According to arrest warrants, Marshall Jr. embezzled over $10,000 in public funds while serving as the Donalds Volunteer Fire Department Captain and Treasurer between December 29, 2020, and July 30, 2021.

The arrest warrants also stated that during those dates Marshall Jr. unlawfully forged the signature of the fire department on checks that he used to embezzle funds from the fire department.

The funds embezzled using the checks bearing the forged signatures were less than $10,000.

Marshall Jr. was booked into the Abbeville County Detention Center.