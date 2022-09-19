GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is nearly here, and no matter where you live in the Upstate you can be part of it.

It’s held every year in more than 600 communities nationwide. This fall in the Upstate the event will be held in Anderson, Greenville and Spartanburg.

The dates, and links to sign up, are as follows:

Anderson: September 24

Greenville: October 1

Spartanburg: October 22

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care and research, organizers said.

Organizers encourage participants to walk for a loved one, family member or friend. Participants can register to be a part of a group fundraising effort where they’ll carry flowers to commemorate the reason for their walk.