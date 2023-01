GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA)- A Walmart in Gaffney is currently evacuated due to a gas leak.

The Gaffney Fire Department responded to a Walmart Supercenter at 1517 W Floyd Baker Blvd, to investigate the issue. No injuries have been reported at this time.

Officials said that the Walmart will be closed until sometime on Monday.

Stay connected with 7NEWS for additional updates.