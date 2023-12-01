NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A fugitive wanted out of the Upstate was apprehended this week while at a North Charleston motel.

Brandon Tyler Turner, 24, was captured by officers from the North Charleston Police Department’s Intelligence Led Policing Unit on Wednesday off Dorchester Road.

Turner, who was considered to be armed and dangerous, was wanted on a slew of charges out of Laurens, South Carolina.

Those charges include unlawful carrying of pistol, possession of firearm by convicted felon, possession of ammunition by convicted felon, possession of a stolen handgun, and possession of a weapon by person convicted of domestic violence.

Turner was booked into the Charleston County Detention Center and will be transferred to Laurens County.