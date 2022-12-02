EASLEY, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman is accused of using someone else’s nursing credentials to work at three Upstate care facilities.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested Kimberly Faye Campbell, 48, of Piedmont, on Nov. 15 and charged her with the following:

three counts of identity fraud

three counts of neglect of a vulnerable adult

three counts of unlicensed practice as a registered nurse

According to SLED Campbell worked at Easley Place in Anderson County between June 8, 2021 through August 6, 2021.

She worked at Powdersville Post-Acute in Pickens County and Poinsett Rehabilitation in Greenville County from August 4, 2021, through January 31, 2022.

Arrest warrants said Campbell used the license information of another person to get hired because her license was suspended.