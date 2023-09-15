An inmate accused of murder returned to jail after being erroneously released days before. (Getty Images)

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An undercover drug investigation led to the arrest of a Union County woman.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division charged 37-year-old Laci Laxton West Thursday with trafficking methamphetamine 10 grams or more but less than 28 grams.

According to the arrest warrant, West knowingly and willingly distributed more than 10 grams of a controlled substance to an undercover investigator who was working at the direction of law enforcement in Union.

SLED said the substance tested positive for methaphetamine by the forensics lab.

West was booked into the Union County Detention Center.

The investigation remains ongoing by SLED and the Union County Sheriff’s Office.