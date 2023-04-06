SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg County woman is accused of preparing and submitting false tax returns for herself and others.

51-year-old Shelley Ann Rochester was charged with eight counts of assisting in the preparation of false returns, six counts of tax evasion, and furnishing false tax statements.

According to warrants from the South Carolina Department of Revenue, Rochester submitted more than $475,000 in fraudulent medical deductions with tax returns over six years.

The tax returns gave her and others more than $23,000 in state refunds to which they were not entitled, warrants stated.

The Department of Revenue said the taxpayers whose returns were prepared by Rochester did not know of the fraudulent returns and did not consent to them.

Rochester is being held in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Richland County pending a bond hearing.