WESTMINISTER, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate woman got a nice surprise when she went to cash in her $20 lottery ticket.

According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the $3 winning ticket was sold at the Xpress Mart #103 at 614 E. Main St. in Westminster.

The woman initially thought she won $20 but when she cashed it in she realized she won the top prize – $75,000.

“I never expected that,” she told South Carolina Education Lottery officials.

When asked what she going to spend the money on, she said, “I’m going on a vacation.”