ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman died last week from injuries she sustained two days earlier.

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said Mildred Laplace, 85, of Anderson, died on Friday at Prisma Health from injuries she sustained in a crash on Pisgah road and Old Greenville Highway in Easley.

The coroner’s office said Laplace died as a result of multiple rib fractures secondary to blunt force trauma.

An investigation into the wreck found Laplace was the passenger in a vehicle that ran off the road and struck a tree at around 7 p.m. on February 22. The coroner said that Laplace was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The investigation into the wreck is still ongoing.