Upstate woman honored with lifetime achievement award

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A local woman responsible for creating an annual women’s leadership ceremony was honored with the Order of the Palmetto from the governor’s office.

On Saturday Mary L. Thomas, creator of the Mary L. Thomas Women’s Leadership Virtual Gathering, was surprised at the annual ceremony when she was awarded the state’s highest civilian honor.

The Order of the Palmetto recognizes lifetime service and achievements of national or statewide significance.

Thomas’ yearly event recognizes female leaders in Spartanburg County in the areas of Courage, Faith, Leadership, and Community and Civic Engagement.

The event was held Saturday, December 5 at the Robert Hett Chapman III Center for Philanthropy on the campus of the Spartanburg County Foundation.

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist Christy Henderson served as the emcee for the event.