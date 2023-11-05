LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A 22-year-old woman was killed in a crash early Sunday morning in Laurens County.

The Laurens County Coroner’s Office said the crash occurred around 2:38 a.m. on Hellams Road and Georgia Road in Gray Court.

The coroner’s office said the woman was driving at a high rate of speed when she ran a stop sign before going off the right side of the road, hitting an embankment and trees.

The coroner’s office identified the woman as Keundrea Thompson, of Gray Court.

The passenger of the vehicle was taken to a nearby hospital for their injuries. Their condition is unknown at this time.

This crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Laurens County Coroner’s Office.

Stay connected with 7NEWS for additional updates.