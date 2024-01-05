GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Greenville woman pleaded guilty to human trafficking conspiracy in federal court Friday.

Officials said 34-year-old Brittany Danielle Cromer was convicted of witness tampering, felon in possession of a firearm and human trafficking conspiracy.

According to evidence presented in court, Cromer worked together with 31-year-old Eric Rashun Jones, of Newberry, to exploit women in the commercial sex trade by force, fraud and coercion from at least March through Nov. 2022.

Investigators said Jones led the conspiracy by recruiting vulnerable victims and prostituting them for his financial gain. Authorities said Jones forced victims through physical and sexual violence, fraud related to promised proceeds and coercion.

Videos recovered by the FBI showed Jones directing physical assault of women who worked for him. Investigators said Cromer was aware that Jones would physically assault women if they did not work and also direct victims to assault each other.

Evidence showed that Jones broke one victim’s orbital socket and burst her eardrum and assaulted another victim for refusing to work in commercial sex after having a child.

Detectives said Cromer willing knew about Jones’s operation and his actions such as how photographs were taken and advertisements were posted, how money was transferred from customers to the conspiracy, how proceeds were divided and how the conspiracy responded to customers.

Officials said Cromer even facilitated the conspiracy and helped Jones. Investigators discovered Cromer set up a CashApp account with her email and phone number to collect proceeds.

While Jones was in custody, recorded jail calls revealed that the conspiracy continued to exploit victims and Cromer coordinated with victims along with Jones as to when victims would work.

Victims also shared with the FBI that they were afraid of Cromer and that Jones used Cromer to monitor their activity and report back to Jones what she saw.

Cromer remains in custody as she awaits sentencing. Officials said she faces a maximum penalty of life in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 along with lifetime supervision to follow a term of imprisonment.

Cromer also agreed to pay victims’ restitution according to her plea agreement.

This case was investigated by the FBI Columbia Field Office, Greenville Police Department, Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, Simpsonville Police Department and Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.