GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) –60 years ago, as the country reeled from the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, Beth Gambrell’s mother, Elisabeth Jackson, wrote a poem honoring the late president’s life. Unbeknownst to Gambrell, Jackson mailed the poem to the White House.

Days later, their family received a letter in the mail from former First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy.

Gambrell read Kennedy’s letter to 7NEWS:

“The president’s family and I wish to express deep appreciation for your contribution to the John F. Kennedy Library,” she read. “The reality of this library will serve as a perpetual memorial to the president, and we are grateful for your support.”

Gambrell said the letter meant has meant so much to her family.

“Every 10 years, especially, we always think about this,” Gambrell said.

Gambrell’s mother has passed away. But, her memory lives on through her photos and her poem.

“No matter how many years there are that go by, there’s always something there,” Gambrell said. “You’re very fortunate and blessed to have something in writing as well as the memory too in your heart.”