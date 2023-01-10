SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg County woman was sentenced to 20 years in prison for fatally shooting her husband.

According to the Seventh Solicitor’s Office, Shelia Denise Lebron, 55, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime on Monday.

Lebron shot Jasper Bernard Brian, 62, to death at the couple’s Stonecrest Drive home in the Roebuck community on Feb. 2, 2020, the solicitor’s office said.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found Brian in the kitchen of the home with a single gunshot wound to the chest.

During their investigation, deputies found text messages that documented marital difficulties.

The solicitor’s office said Brian was in the process of moving his clothing and other personal items out of the house when he was shot. More personal belongings were found in his car.

Lebron will have to serve 85 percent of her sentence before she is eligible for release.