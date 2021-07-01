Upstate woman shares winning lottery moment with mom in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate woman won the lottery with her mom by her side, according to South Carolina Education lottery.

The Upstate lottery player was with her mother when she bought a lottery ticket for $2, scratched it and won $30,000. The winning ticket was purchased at Eddies Food mart on S. Church St. in Spartanburg.

“We went crazy,” said the daughter describing the moment it happened.

And Mom’s a winner too.

“She knows she’s going to get a little,” said the daughter.

Lottery officials said the winner overcame odds of 1 in 432,000 to a top prize of $30,000 in the $2 Wild Cherry Doubler game. Two more top prizes remain in the game.