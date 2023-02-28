Previous reports can be seen in the player above.

MARENGO, Ohio (WCMH) — The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office identified a Columbus man and a woman from Greenville County as the two people that died in a string of shootings Sunday night.

The sheriff’s office states that just before 7 p.m., Keith Moser of Columbus allegedly tried to steal a car on the northbound ramp off of State Route 61 and Interstate 71.

After shooting at the car, Moser went to a Shell gas station nearby and tried to steal a minivan that was connected to a gas pump, according to the sheriff’s office.

Moser allegedly fired shots and hit Meagan Stanford of Greenville, South Carolina. The sheriff’s office said she was pronounced dead at the scene. Shortly after, Moser then shot at a U-Haul van with a male driver. That driver returned fire then a fight between multiple people ensued.

The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office said Moser was struck multiple times by gunfire and died at the scene. An investigation remains ongoing.