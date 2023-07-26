TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman is suing the City of Travelers Rest and a police officer within the Travelers Rest Police Department for an alleged sexual assault that took place.

An attorney for the woman claims that the woman was sexually assaulted by Travelers Rest police officer Gerard James Hildebrandt on the campus of Travelers Rest High School.

The woman has now filed a federal lawsuit regarding the situation.

According to the lawsuit, the City of Travelers Rest created an environment within its police department where excessive force and officer misconduct is permissive if not outright encouraged. The lawsuit also points to Travelers Rest Police Chief Ben Ford saying that there were no “red flags” in Defendant Hildebrandt’s file when he was hired by the department.

Only three months before the incident, Hildebrandt had been fired from the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office after he used a banned chokehold on a detainee and carried him to the booking area. Once in the booking area, Hildebrandt continued to choke the detainee and smashed his face into the booking area’s glass window.

“If Chief Ford doesn’t think this kind of violence and criminality constitutes a red flag, then what does,” said Bakari Sellers, an attorney with Strom Law Firm representing the sexual assault survivor. “That’s exactly the kind of deliberate indifference that leads to a predator like Hildebrandt wearing a badge and a gun so he can take a woman to a dark, secluded area of Travelers Rest High School, rape her and think he’ll get away with it.”

The lawsuit also details the Travelers Rest Police Department’s “history of excessive force complaints and allegations of sexual assaults and Constitutional rights’ violations committed by its police officers” including a 2019 incident where Officer Shawn Jenkins threatened a minor involved in a Boy Scouts Post 466 mentoring program with his department-issued taser, forced him to strip and sexually assaulted him.

“The similarities between these two sexual assaults are deeply disturbing,” says Sellers. “This isn’t just a bad apple. It’s a bad tree and this is our chance to do something about it.”

Hildebrandt was arrested in April and charged with criminal sexual conduct and misconduct in office following an investigation by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED).