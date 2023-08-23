EASLEY, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate woman got a big surprise on vacation when she realized her Powerball ticket was worth $200,000.

The winner told the South Carolina Education Lottery that her daughter found the ticket and checked the numbers.

“I was rocking in a rocking chair when my daughter asked me, ‘What do you win if you match four numbers and the Powerball number?’ I though she must be looking at my ticket wrong.” she said.

The family went out to dinner to celebrate the big win.

The ticket was purchased at the Hot Spot on West Main Street in Easley for the July 17 Powerball drawing.

The odds of matching four numbers and the Powerball are 1 in 913,129.