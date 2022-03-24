ANDERSON, S.C. – An Anderson woman wins $200,000 Thursday after buying a lottery ticket with her left over change.

“My heart was fluttering,” said the winner. “I’m still king of overwhelmed.”

The South Carolina Education Lottery said the ticket was purchased at Power Trac #13 on Pearman Dairy Road. The winner used left over change from filling up her car to buy the ticket.

The winner said she had a feeling she was going to win the lottery one day, but when it happened, she was taken by complete surprised.

Three more prizes remain in the Scenic South Carolina game.

The odds of winning are 1 in 750,000.