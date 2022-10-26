ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate woman who was ‘viciously’ attacked by dogs earlier this year has been arrested.

According to the Abbeville County Detention Center, deputies conducted a traffic stop on Keowee Road near Scoby Road.

During the traffic stop, the rare passenger, Jeffrey Wayne Bond, 38.

Before he was arrested, he told deputies he had methamphetamine in his pocket. Deputies recovered 1.8 grams from Bond’s pocket.

Deputies proceeded with a probable cause search of the vehicle and located Kyleen Waltman‘s purse was located in the passenger seat floorboard.

Jeffrey Bond (Source: Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office) Kyleen Waltman (Source: Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies found 8.3 grams of methamphetamine inside the purse.

While placing Waltman under arrest, deputies located two bags of methamphetamine in her pocket. Deputies said one bag had about 5.9 grams in it and the other had 1.3 grams.

Deputies also seized an illegally altered firearm.

Bond was charged with possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine 2nd offense.

Waltman was charged with trafficking methamphetamine over 10 grams less than 28 grams.

Bond and Waltman are being held in the Abbeville County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.