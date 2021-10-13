Upstate woman wins $2 million in second-chance lottery drawing

(WSPA) – It was originally a losing lottery ticket, but a Piedmont woman got a big surprise while she was at work: a phone call telling her she had won $2 million.

The South Carolina Education Lottery said the woman won the $2,000,000 Colossal Cash Second-Chance Promotion.

“I had to leave work,” she told lottery officials. “I was shaking and could barely talk.”

Her non-winning ticket had been selected from more than 894,000 entries for the grand prize drawing on October 6.

The winner, who wished not to be identified, said she planned to keep working and start house hunting.

The next second-chance drawing is scheduled for December 7. Prizes include a Polaris Slingshot and Polaris RZR.

