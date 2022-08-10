SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate woman is celebrating after scratching her way to a $200,000 lottery win.

“I screamed,” she told lottery officials.

The winning Carolina Gold 50X scratch-off ticket was purchased at the Stop-A-Minit #27 on Augusta Road in Pelzer.

The winner told South Carolina Education Lottery officials that she could not believe her good fortune when she realized she won.

“It was a happy feeling,” the winner said. “And it really came in handy.”

The odds of winning the top prize in the scratch-off game are 1 in 750,000.