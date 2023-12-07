ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – A stop at the gas station on the way home from work led to a $200,000 lottery win for one Upstate woman.

The South Carolina Education Lottery said the woman purchased the $5 Winter Green scratch-off ticket at the Shell gas station on East Greenville Street.

“When I first looked at the ticket, I thought to myself, ‘This isn’t right?’ I’m still in shock,” the woman told lottery officials.

The winner said she and her husband plan to put the winnings toward their retirement.

The odds of winning the $200,000 prize in the Winter Green game are 1 in 660,000. Two top prizes remain unclaimed.