UNION, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate woman won $375,000 Wednesday in a scratch-off game.

According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the winner went to buy some candy at Mudra convenience store on Scenic Plaza Drive in West Union. She returned home with a sweeter purchase.

“Now I can buy a lot of candy,” the winner joked.

The woman scratched the Mighty Jumbo Bucks ticket and saw the word JUMBO with a prize of $75,000, according to the lottery. Her family pointed out the directions said her prize was five times that amount.

“I was running through the house screaming,” the winner said.

She overcame the odds of 1 of 960,000 to win the top prize of the $10 Mighty Jumbo Bucks game.

Mudra convenience store received a commission of $3,750.