SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg Academic Movement is ramping its goal to help children and families succeed with a new plan and national partnerships.

The Spartanburg Academic Movement is focused on improving Spartanburg‘s school readiness, college-going culture, strengthening the partnership between K-12 and college education, institutions, making college easier to accomplish for all students, and helping them find jobs after school.

This can address community needs that might hinder college graduation (completion) said the CEO of the Spartanburg Academic Movement Dr. Russell Booker.

Spartanburg is one of a handful of communities in partnership with Blue Meridian on the development and implementation of a comprehensive community plan.

The Northside, Highland, and Spartanburg Academic Movement are also partnering with EdRedesign at the Harvard Graduate School of Education and other national institutions to ensure youth have navigators and success coaches, helping them develop goals and plan for their needs and interests.

Booker said this will guarantee youth in our community have the resources needed to thrive.

To take advantage of some of the resources visit learnwithsam.org and look for the community plan tab.