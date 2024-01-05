GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Zoo announced Friday morning that it will be closed on weekdays for annual maintenance.

Officials said the closure begins Monday, January 8 to Friday, February 9. Visitors will still be able to visit the zoo each Saturday and Sunday during the closure according to the zoo.

Officials also mentioned that the closure is yearly and staff are allowed to complete larger maintenance and construction projects during the monthly period.

The Zoo will reopen daily on Saturday, February 10.