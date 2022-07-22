SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) — Dozens of local residents and companies who owe the most money to the state appeared on South Carolina Department of Revenue’s (SCDOR) “Top Delinquent Taxpayers” list, published online Thursday.

Last year, the department said it recovered more than $8.5 million in 2021. Overall, more than $17 million has been paid to the state as a “direct result” of the two-year-old initiative, which publishes the names of 250 people and 250 companies that owe the most in back taxes, according to a press release from the department.

The newest list, released Thursday, can be found at dor.sc.gov/top250.

“Tax revenues are essential to the financial well-being of our state,” SCDOR Director Powell said in a press release. “When noncompliant taxpayers don’t pay their fair share, the tax burden unfairly shifts to the compliant taxpayers. We are all in this state together, so it is important to hold delinquent taxpayers accountable.”

Each of the current delinquent taxpayers is in tax lien status, making these debts public.

Collectively, the businesses and individuals on the list owe more than $104 million in taxes. Individual tax debt on the list ranges from a low of $72,570 to a high of $2.7 million. Business tax debt on the list ranges from a low of $103,681 to a high of more than $2.7 million. Five individual tax debtors owe more than $1 million, while six businesses owe at least that amount, according to a press release from the department.

Before names of individuals and companies are published, SCDOR said they try collect debts by sending letters and making calls to help these taxpayers comply, according to the press release.

Debts excluded from the lists:

Those who have filed for bankruptcy protection.

Debtors who have made payment arrangements with the SCDOR.

Top 10 delinquent taxpayers in Spartanburg County

Name Address City Amount #1 COPELAND, QUINTESSA 9085 FAIRFOREST RD SPARTANBURG $1,753,180.27 #2 SOLESBEE, BRIAN 162 TIMBERLEAF DR DUNCAN $795,480.92 #3 REYNOLDS, THERESA 4295 HIGHWAY 56 PAULINE $196,946.97 #4 ACEVEDO-LOPEZ, JOSE 90 RIVERSIDE DR DUNCAN $170,471.01 #5 MAYBIN, MEOSHA 160 EVANS DR ROEBUCK $146,302.43 #6 CREAMER, BILLY 237 SPRING ST DUNCAN $134,293.49 #7 HARRIS, CHARLES JR 165 SILVERADO RDG CAMPOBELLO $112,293.53 #8 ZABALA, RUBEN 7259 GEDDES ST SPARTANBURG $103,182.10 #9 CRENSHAW, JOE DAVID PO BOX 4733 SPARTANBURG $89,180.22 #10 WRIGHT, PATRICK PO BOX 735 DUNCAN $82,305.32

Top delinquent businesses in Spartanburg County

Business Address City Amount #1 CRAWFORD BROS TRUCKING L & P LLC 544 WOFFORD ST SPARTANBURG $444,462.20 #2 UNLIMITED PHONE STORE LLC PO BOX 138 SPARTANBURG $161,131.53 #3 RAINBOW SERVICES LLC 162 TIMBERLEAF DRY SPARTANBURG $125,812.75 #4 DIMITRIOSS GREEK & ITALIAN RESTAURANT LLC 5800 NORTH HWY 14 SPARTANBURG $125,374.19

Top 10 delinquent taxpayers in Greenville County

Name Address City Amount #1 LOOPER, STEPHEN 1109 W POINSETT ST GREER $1,398,214.59 #2 RAUDALES, MARVIN A 113 GRIDLEY ST GREENVILLE $898,230.58 #3 HIGGINS, DAVID 106 COBB HALL CT GREENVILLE $247,042.88 #4 WEIBLE, CHARLIE 155 SULLIVAN RD SIMPSONVILLE $198,002.94 #5 KIRBY, HEATHER PO BOX 826 MARIETTA $172,707.42 #6 GARCIA, FELIX Y 3511 WOODRUFF RD SIMPSONVILLE $166,031.98 #7 JENKINS, ANTHONY 18 PLEASANTDALE CIR GREENVILLE $159,672.27 #8 HENDRICKS, PAULA 10631 AUGUSTA RD BELTON $153,485.78 #9 SANOULIS, DIMITRIOS 150 OAK RIDGE PL GREENVILLE $132,454.99 #10 SNIPES, ROBERT 233 N MAIN ST GREENVILLE $123,096.62

Top 10 delinquent businesses in Greenville County

Business Address City Amount #1 PRESTIGE MARBLE INC 200 PATE DR STE A GREENVILLE $1,398,214.59 #2 IMPERIAL SERVICES GROUP INC 12 BRAELOCK CT GREENVILLE $898,230.58 #3 PREMIER INVESTMENT GROUP LLC 609 LAURENS RD GREENVILLE $247,042.88 #4 VAN DEV LLC 121 INTERSTATE BLVD UNIT 3C GREENVILLE $198,002.94 #5 ALL SMILES FAMILY DENTAL GROUP LLC 1109 W POINSETT ST GREER $172,707.42 #6 HF RESOURCES LLC PO BOX 80776 SIMPSONVILLE $166,031.98 #7 S.V. FOOD SERVICES, INC. 93 HALTON RD GREENVILLE $159,672.27 #8 FIELDS SPECIALTY CONTRACTORS INC PO BOX 1266 FOUNTAIN INN $132,454.99 #9 STEVEN MICHAEL LLC

PO BOX 1828 SIMPSONVILLE $123,096.62 #10 BOULEVARD ENTERTAINMENT GREENVILLE LLC 1708 AUGUSTA ST GREENVILLE $107,834.14

Top delinquent taxpayers in Anderson County

Name Address City Amount #1 PAPPAS, S. MICHAEL 509 ALLENBY RD ANDERSON $129,787.69 #2 MCCALL, JONES 1030 HIGHWAY 413 BELTON $116,262.75

Top delinquent businesses in Anderson County