SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) — Dozens of local residents and companies who owe the most money to the state appeared on South Carolina Department of Revenue’s (SCDOR) “Top Delinquent Taxpayers” list, published online Thursday.

Last year, the department said it recovered more than $8.5 million in 2021. Overall, more than $17 million has been paid to the state as a “direct result” of the two-year-old initiative, which publishes the names of 250 people and 250 companies that owe the most in back taxes, according to a press release from the department.

The newest list, released Thursday, can be found at dor.sc.gov/top250.

“Tax revenues are essential to the financial well-being of our state,” SCDOR Director Powell said in a press release. “When noncompliant taxpayers don’t pay their fair share, the tax burden unfairly shifts to the compliant taxpayers. We are all in this state together, so it is important to hold delinquent taxpayers accountable.”

Each of the current delinquent taxpayers is in tax lien status, making these debts public.

Collectively, the businesses and individuals on the list owe more than $104 million in taxes. Individual tax debt on the list ranges from a low of $72,570 to a high of $2.7 million. Business tax debt on the list ranges from a low of $103,681 to a high of more than $2.7 million. Five individual tax debtors owe more than $1 million, while six businesses owe at least that amount, according to a press release from the department.

Before names of individuals and companies are published, SCDOR said they try collect debts by sending letters and making calls to help these taxpayers comply, according to the press release.

Debts excluded from the lists: 

  • Those who have filed for bankruptcy protection.
  • Debtors who have made payment arrangements with the SCDOR.

Top 10 delinquent taxpayers in Spartanburg County

NameAddressCityAmount
#1COPELAND, QUINTESSA9085 FAIRFOREST RDSPARTANBURG $1,753,180.27
#2SOLESBEE, BRIAN162 TIMBERLEAF DRDUNCAN $795,480.92
#3REYNOLDS, THERESA4295 HIGHWAY 56PAULINE $196,946.97
#4ACEVEDO-LOPEZ, JOSE90 RIVERSIDE DRDUNCAN $170,471.01
#5MAYBIN, MEOSHA160 EVANS DRROEBUCK $146,302.43
#6CREAMER, BILLY237 SPRING STDUNCAN $134,293.49
#7HARRIS, CHARLES JR165 SILVERADO RDGCAMPOBELLO $112,293.53
#8ZABALA, RUBEN7259 GEDDES STSPARTANBURG $103,182.10
#9CRENSHAW, JOE DAVIDPO BOX 4733SPARTANBURG $89,180.22
#10WRIGHT, PATRICK PO BOX 735DUNCAN $82,305.32

Top delinquent businesses in Spartanburg County

BusinessAddressCityAmount
#1CRAWFORD BROS TRUCKING L & P LLC544 WOFFORD STSPARTANBURG$444,462.20
#2UNLIMITED PHONE STORE LLCPO BOX 138SPARTANBURG$161,131.53
#3RAINBOW SERVICES LLC162 TIMBERLEAF DRYSPARTANBURG$125,812.75
#4DIMITRIOSS GREEK & ITALIAN RESTAURANT LLC5800 NORTH HWY 14SPARTANBURG$125,374.19

Top 10 delinquent taxpayers in Greenville County

NameAddressCityAmount
#1LOOPER, STEPHEN1109 W POINSETT STGREER$1,398,214.59
#2RAUDALES, MARVIN A113 GRIDLEY STGREENVILLE$898,230.58
#3HIGGINS, DAVID106 COBB HALL CTGREENVILLE$247,042.88
#4WEIBLE, CHARLIE155 SULLIVAN RDSIMPSONVILLE$198,002.94
#5KIRBY, HEATHERPO BOX 826MARIETTA$172,707.42
#6GARCIA, FELIX Y3511 WOODRUFF RDSIMPSONVILLE$166,031.98
#7JENKINS, ANTHONY 18 PLEASANTDALE CIRGREENVILLE$159,672.27
#8HENDRICKS, PAULA10631 AUGUSTA RDBELTON$153,485.78
#9SANOULIS, DIMITRIOS150 OAK RIDGE PLGREENVILLE$132,454.99
#10SNIPES, ROBERT233 N MAIN STGREENVILLE$123,096.62

Top 10 delinquent businesses in Greenville County

BusinessAddressCityAmount
#1PRESTIGE MARBLE INC200 PATE DR STE AGREENVILLE$1,398,214.59
#2IMPERIAL SERVICES GROUP INC12 BRAELOCK CTGREENVILLE$898,230.58
#3PREMIER INVESTMENT GROUP LLC609 LAURENS RDGREENVILLE$247,042.88
#4VAN DEV LLC121 INTERSTATE BLVD UNIT 3CGREENVILLE$198,002.94
#5ALL SMILES FAMILY DENTAL GROUP LLC1109 W POINSETT STGREER$172,707.42
#6HF RESOURCES LLCPO BOX 80776SIMPSONVILLE$166,031.98
#7S.V. FOOD SERVICES, INC.93 HALTON RDGREENVILLE$159,672.27
#8FIELDS SPECIALTY CONTRACTORS INCPO BOX 1266FOUNTAIN INN$132,454.99
#9STEVEN MICHAEL LLC
PO BOX 1828		SIMPSONVILLE$123,096.62
#10BOULEVARD ENTERTAINMENT GREENVILLE LLC1708 AUGUSTA STGREENVILLE$107,834.14

Top delinquent taxpayers in Anderson County

NameAddressCityAmount
#1PAPPAS, S. MICHAEL509 ALLENBY RDANDERSON$129,787.69
#2MCCALL, JONES 1030 HIGHWAY 413BELTON$116,262.75

Top delinquent businesses in Anderson County

NameAddressCityAmount
#1SPEED INC110 PREAMBLE CTANDERSON$348,572.53
#2ALPHA TECHNOLOGY INCPO BOX 5032ANDERSON$162,892.85
#3S & L TRANSPORTATION INC1324 WHITE HORSE RDGREENVILLE$142,556.34
#4SOUTHSTAR ENTERPRISES LLC102 SOAPSTONE DRSTARR$133,458.97