SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) — Dozens of local residents and companies who owe the most money to the state appeared on South Carolina Department of Revenue’s (SCDOR) “Top Delinquent Taxpayers” list, published online Thursday.
Last year, the department said it recovered more than $8.5 million in 2021. Overall, more than $17 million has been paid to the state as a “direct result” of the two-year-old initiative, which publishes the names of 250 people and 250 companies that owe the most in back taxes, according to a press release from the department.
The newest list, released Thursday, can be found at dor.sc.gov/top250.
“Tax revenues are essential to the financial well-being of our state,” SCDOR Director Powell said in a press release. “When noncompliant taxpayers don’t pay their fair share, the tax burden unfairly shifts to the compliant taxpayers. We are all in this state together, so it is important to hold delinquent taxpayers accountable.”
Each of the current delinquent taxpayers is in tax lien status, making these debts public.
Collectively, the businesses and individuals on the list owe more than $104 million in taxes. Individual tax debt on the list ranges from a low of $72,570 to a high of $2.7 million. Business tax debt on the list ranges from a low of $103,681 to a high of more than $2.7 million. Five individual tax debtors owe more than $1 million, while six businesses owe at least that amount, according to a press release from the department.
Before names of individuals and companies are published, SCDOR said they try collect debts by sending letters and making calls to help these taxpayers comply, according to the press release.
Debts excluded from the lists:
- Those who have filed for bankruptcy protection.
- Debtors who have made payment arrangements with the SCDOR.
Top 10 delinquent taxpayers in Spartanburg County
|Name
|Address
|City
|Amount
|#1
|COPELAND, QUINTESSA
|9085 FAIRFOREST RD
|SPARTANBURG
|$1,753,180.27
|#2
|SOLESBEE, BRIAN
|162 TIMBERLEAF DR
|DUNCAN
|$795,480.92
|#3
|REYNOLDS, THERESA
|4295 HIGHWAY 56
|PAULINE
|$196,946.97
|#4
|ACEVEDO-LOPEZ, JOSE
|90 RIVERSIDE DR
|DUNCAN
|$170,471.01
|#5
|MAYBIN, MEOSHA
|160 EVANS DR
|ROEBUCK
|$146,302.43
|#6
|CREAMER, BILLY
|237 SPRING ST
|DUNCAN
|$134,293.49
|#7
|HARRIS, CHARLES JR
|165 SILVERADO RDG
|CAMPOBELLO
|$112,293.53
|#8
|ZABALA, RUBEN
|7259 GEDDES ST
|SPARTANBURG
|$103,182.10
|#9
|CRENSHAW, JOE DAVID
|PO BOX 4733
|SPARTANBURG
|$89,180.22
|#10
|WRIGHT, PATRICK
|PO BOX 735
|DUNCAN
|$82,305.32
Top delinquent businesses in Spartanburg County
|Business
|Address
|City
|Amount
|#1
|CRAWFORD BROS TRUCKING L & P LLC
|544 WOFFORD ST
|SPARTANBURG
|$444,462.20
|#2
|UNLIMITED PHONE STORE LLC
|PO BOX 138
|SPARTANBURG
|$161,131.53
|#3
|RAINBOW SERVICES LLC
|162 TIMBERLEAF DRY
|SPARTANBURG
|$125,812.75
|#4
|DIMITRIOSS GREEK & ITALIAN RESTAURANT LLC
|5800 NORTH HWY 14
|SPARTANBURG
|$125,374.19
Top 10 delinquent taxpayers in Greenville County
|Name
|Address
|City
|Amount
|#1
|LOOPER, STEPHEN
|1109 W POINSETT ST
|GREER
|$1,398,214.59
|#2
|RAUDALES, MARVIN A
|113 GRIDLEY ST
|GREENVILLE
|$898,230.58
|#3
|HIGGINS, DAVID
|106 COBB HALL CT
|GREENVILLE
|$247,042.88
|#4
|WEIBLE, CHARLIE
|155 SULLIVAN RD
|SIMPSONVILLE
|$198,002.94
|#5
|KIRBY, HEATHER
|PO BOX 826
|MARIETTA
|$172,707.42
|#6
|GARCIA, FELIX Y
|3511 WOODRUFF RD
|SIMPSONVILLE
|$166,031.98
|#7
|JENKINS, ANTHONY
|18 PLEASANTDALE CIR
|GREENVILLE
|$159,672.27
|#8
|HENDRICKS, PAULA
|10631 AUGUSTA RD
|BELTON
|$153,485.78
|#9
|SANOULIS, DIMITRIOS
|150 OAK RIDGE PL
|GREENVILLE
|$132,454.99
|#10
|SNIPES, ROBERT
|233 N MAIN ST
|GREENVILLE
|$123,096.62
Top 10 delinquent businesses in Greenville County
|Business
|Address
|City
|Amount
|#1
|PRESTIGE MARBLE INC
|200 PATE DR STE A
|GREENVILLE
|$1,398,214.59
|#2
|IMPERIAL SERVICES GROUP INC
|12 BRAELOCK CT
|GREENVILLE
|$898,230.58
|#3
|PREMIER INVESTMENT GROUP LLC
|609 LAURENS RD
|GREENVILLE
|$247,042.88
|#4
|VAN DEV LLC
|121 INTERSTATE BLVD UNIT 3C
|GREENVILLE
|$198,002.94
|#5
|ALL SMILES FAMILY DENTAL GROUP LLC
|1109 W POINSETT ST
|GREER
|$172,707.42
|#6
|HF RESOURCES LLC
|PO BOX 80776
|SIMPSONVILLE
|$166,031.98
|#7
|S.V. FOOD SERVICES, INC.
|93 HALTON RD
|GREENVILLE
|$159,672.27
|#8
|FIELDS SPECIALTY CONTRACTORS INC
|PO BOX 1266
|FOUNTAIN INN
|$132,454.99
|#9
|STEVEN MICHAEL LLC
PO BOX 1828
|SIMPSONVILLE
|$123,096.62
|#10
|BOULEVARD ENTERTAINMENT GREENVILLE LLC
|1708 AUGUSTA ST
|GREENVILLE
|$107,834.14
Top delinquent taxpayers in Anderson County
|Name
|Address
|City
|Amount
|#1
|PAPPAS, S. MICHAEL
|509 ALLENBY RD
|ANDERSON
|$129,787.69
|#2
|MCCALL, JONES
|1030 HIGHWAY 413
|BELTON
|$116,262.75
Top delinquent businesses in Anderson County
|Name
|Address
|City
|Amount
|#1
|SPEED INC
|110 PREAMBLE CT
|ANDERSON
|$348,572.53
|#2
|ALPHA TECHNOLOGY INC
|PO BOX 5032
|ANDERSON
|$162,892.85
|#3
|S & L TRANSPORTATION INC
|1324 WHITE HORSE RD
|GREENVILLE
|$142,556.34
|#4
|SOUTHSTAR ENTERPRISES LLC
|102 SOAPSTONE DR
|STARR
|$133,458.97