Uptown Market in Greenwood SC turns farmers market into drive-thru

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – The Uptown Market, the farmers market in Greenwood, changed its format during the coronavirus pandemic to cater to its customers in a healthy and safe way.

Market organizer Stephanie Turner said customers can now pre-order online or from the posted menu. The items will then be bagged and handed to the customers in their vehicles.

(Source: Uptown Market)

The market will be open on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. until noon at 220 Maxwell Ave in Greenwood.

According to their Facebook page, customers can reach vendors in the following ways:

Parisi Farms – vegetables – to pre-order, email jlachman1985@gmail.com.

– vegetables – to pre-order, email jlachman1985@gmail.com. Grown n Green – micro greens – to pre-order, call (864) 828-0345.

– micro greens – to pre-order, call (864) 828-0345. Sharon’s Garden – vegetable and herb plants – to pre-order, email sesalvarez@hotmail.com.

– vegetable and herb plants – to pre-order, email sesalvarez@hotmail.com. Inn on the Square – fresh baked white or wheat bread – message their Facebook page to order.

For more information about the Uptown Market, visit their Facebook page or website.

To find a farmers market in your area, click here.