Uptown Market in Greenwood SC turns farmers market into drive-thru

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – The Uptown Market, the farmers market in Greenwood, changed its format during the coronavirus pandemic to cater to its customers in a healthy and safe way.

Market organizer Stephanie Turner said customers can now pre-order online or from the posted menu. The items will then be bagged and handed to the customers in their vehicles.

(Source: Uptown Market)

The market will be open on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. until noon at 220 Maxwell Ave in Greenwood.

According to their Facebook page, customers can reach vendors in the following ways:

For more information about the Uptown Market, visit their Facebook page or website.

To find a farmers market in your area, click here.

