ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Anderson County is urgently needing crossing guards for Powdersville, North Pointe Elementary and T.L. Hanna High School before the school year starts.

This is a part-time position that requires crossing guards to direct traffic for two hours in the morning before school and two hours after the dismissal bell.

According to Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, finding crossing guards to fill the vacant positions is important.

“If we don’t have these openings filled relatively quickly then we have to take school resource officers away from what they’re doing and get them on the road in order to fill those positions or even deputies on our road. Unfortunately, this would take away resources from around the county,” said Shale Remien.

The Sheriff’s Office said training is less than a week but very hands-on. Training will help crossing guards learn the needed hand gestures and how to be comfortable with commanding the road.

Lynn Bradley, a crossing guard for Wren Elementary, Middle and High School for 23 years, said the best part of her day is connecting with the kids all while keeping them safe when crossing the road.

She suggested that drivers should remain patient and obey driving laws in school zones.

“I’m out here to take care of everybody. I’m not out here to ruin anybody’s day or anything. I’m just out here to try and take care of them and want the kids to be safe.”

Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said there are four to five positions left. The deadline to fill out an application is by the first week of August.

If you would like to apply, click here.