US Attorney calls out Buncombe Co. Sheriff’s ‘sanctuary policies’

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – The U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina called out the Buncombe County Sheriff’s policy of not honoring ICE detainers.

In a news conference Wednesday, U.S. Attorney Andrew Murray, said he wanted to shine a light on the Sheriff Quentin Miller’s “dangerous policy of releasing illegal aliens that have been charged with criminal offenses and even though that have been convicted of serious criminal offenses back to the streets of our community.”

The news conference came after Murray said he requested that Sheriff Miller hold Marvin Torres in custody until ICE agents could take him into their custody.

Marvin Orlando Ramirez Torres

26-year-old Torres was convicted Monday of taking indecent liberties with a child and was sentenced to 29 months in prison for which he was credited with time served and released Tuesday, according to a news release from the Buncombe County District Attorney’s Office.

Torres was ordered to register as a sex offender for 30 years upon release.

Sheriff Miller said Torres was released because of “the need for a warrant signed by a judicial official in order for an individual to be detained in the Buncombe County Detention Facility.”

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said late Wednesday afternoon that Marvin Torres has been taken into ICE custody.

