ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) — When the 78-foot-tall red spruce is lit on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol on November 29, 4th grader Catcuce Micco Tiger will do the honors, according to a press release from the US Department of Agriculture.

Catcuce Micco Tiger (Coche) is nine years old and is a citizen of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI), located in Cherokee, NC, according to the press release.

“It is an honor to have Coche as the youth tree lighter for he provides a meaningful representation of the connection between the ancestral stewardship of these lands by the Cherokee people and the future stewardship of these lands by the generations to come,” according to a statement in the press release.

Coche also has ancestry from the Seminole Tribe of Florida and Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma. He gets his name from his dad, which is a Seminole name. Catcuce means ‘Little Tiger’, Micco means ‘Leader/Chief’ in the Creek language, according to the press release.

Coche attends New Kituwah Academy language immersion school, where he learns to read, write, and speak the Cherokee language. His favorite subjects are Cherokee, Math, and Science. Coche enjoys playing baseball, soccer, fishing, and playing outside. He also enjoys participating in his traditional Cherokee ceremonies, according to the press release.